ASOTIN — Attorneys on both sides of the Scott Gallina case have filed a flurry of new motions in Asotin County Superior Court, including amended charges and objections to postponing the trial and moving it to a smaller courtroom.
Gallina, a Superior Court judge facing multiple sexual misconduct charges, is set to appear Friday in a Spokane courtroom for a hearing on the latest pretrial motions.
The state’s attorneys, Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite, of Seattle, have asked the court to dismiss one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and change four similar charges from gross misdemeanors to third-degree assaults. State law allows the change because the alleged crimes occurred in a courthouse and involved court-related employees, according to the documents.
If approved, Gallina, 56, will be facing six felony charges, including second-degree rape and indecent liberties. He is set to go to trial in Asotin County on March 9, but the defense has asked for a three-month extension.
In the latest batch of motions, the state is objecting to the requested delay, saying Gallina and his Spokane attorney, Carl Oreskovich, have had nine months to prepare. The trial was initially set for Sept. 30 and one postponement was already approved.
Gallina’s case began making headlines in April when he was escorted out of the Asotin County Courthouse in handcuffs following an investigation by the Washington State Patrol into possible criminal behavior. The judge, who is on paid administrative leave, remains out of custody as his case makes its way through court.
According to court documents, the state filed charges involving three alleged victims, but now wants to dismiss a charge linked to one of the women. The alleged victim “does not object to the filing of this amended information.”
The remaining charges are related to two women who were employed by Asotin County at the time of the alleged incidents.
The women’s attorneys, Janell Waters and Diego Rondon Ichikawa of the Northwest Justice Project in Kennewick, have asked the court to quash the defense’s recent subpoenas for cellphone communications, emails, social media posts and personnel files. They are arguing the request exceeds the scope of discovery and “is nothing more than a burdensome fishing expedition.”
Releasing information that is “highly personal, private and wholly unrelated to the present case,” would have a chilling effect on a victim’s willingness to testify or participate in the criminal process, according to three separate 18-page motions filed late last week.
“A disturbing precedent would be set if every victim in any criminal case was forced to provide full access to their social media, emails, texts and cellphones,” the attorneys said in court documents. “A victim, like any individual, has an expectation of privacy with their personal communications.”
In a response to the state’s motion to move the location of the trial from Superior Court to District Court, the defense filed nine pages outlining why it’s a bad idea. The proposed courtroom, designed for six jurors, is far too small for a three-week trial, and presents potential legal issues for the defendant, Oreskovich said.
Gallina is requesting that the trial be conducted in Superior Court, where he presided for the past five years.
Spokane County Judge Michael Price will review the motions at the next hearing, which begins at 9 a.m. Friday in his courtroom.
