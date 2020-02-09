SPOKANE — Prosecutors dropped charges Friday against a man suspected of shooting two people in the back earlier this week after investigators uncovered new facts in the case. He was also released from Spokane County Jail, where he had been held on $500,000 bond.
Police arrested the suspected shooter, Trey S. Galloway, 19, in Idaho early Wednesday morning. He was accused of shooting two men, ages 19 and 20, in a downtown apartment Tuesday afternoon.
“At this time, new facts have come to light and (Spokane police) are not attempting to hold him for now,” police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.
But Preuninger said he could not specify what those facts are. Detectives learned the information Friday from interviewing one of the victims, according to a news release.
Galloway had been held on two first-degree assault charges. The charges against him were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled.
Investigators recovered a knife next to the two victims, along with a bullet shell casing, at the shooting scene, according to court documents. Both men were shot twice in the back.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according Preuninger. He said he could not give further updates about the case.
One of the shooting victims, a 20-year-old, was listed in satisfactory condition at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Friday evening. The condition of the other victim, a 19-year-old who had been seen by police in the intensive care unit at Sacred Heart, was not known.
Galloway’s attorney, a public defender, did not immediately return a request for comment.