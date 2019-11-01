The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office inadvertently included the names of several minors in its regularly published list of newly charged individuals because of a computer glitch.
Prosecutor Justin Coleman said the juveniles were facing adult charges, and their names are publicly available in court files. But his office has a policy against actively releasing the names in its list on Facebook because of the negative stigma it can carry.
Coleman said a computer filter normally removes the names of minors from the list, but that didn’t happen for some reason. He said the problem would be fixed and the published names would be removed from Facebook.