Prosecutor objects to man being released twice without bail

Christian T. Sehorn-Miller

A Lewiston judge released a man with no bail for the second time in two weeks for felony drug possession, including fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Lewiston police first arrested Christian T. Sehorn-Miller, 24, who is from Oregon but currently living in Lewiston, on Sept. 23 for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a search by Idaho Probation and Parole. The prosecutor’s office discovered during the case filing that Sehorn-Miller was a four-time felon with charges including burglary, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all from Coos County, Oregon, in 2018. Sehorn-Miller is also on felony probation for other charges.

