Prosecutor: No conflict of interest

Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler said there would be no conflict of interest in county Commissioner Vincent Frazier also serving as Orofino’s police chief after the retirement later this year of the current Chief Jeff Wilson.
Tyler, who first issued an opinion on the conflict-of-interest question in April 2020 shortly before Frazier was elected to the District 2 county commission seat, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune this week that the legality of Frazier’s dual roles is the same. Frazier currently is a sergeant with the city police.
“Even with a promotion,” Tyler said in the email, “there is not necessarily a statutory or common law conflict of interest should Sgt. Frazier be promoted to the Orofino Police Chief position while remaining a Clearwater County commissioner.”
Tyler noted that Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has said such dual-role situations are not unheard of.
“For example, a city mayor could also hold a position of a state of Idaho legislator,” Tyler said. “Also, it is not an uncommon situation for Clearwater County. The director of the county Emergency Management department was a city council member for years. Currently the sergeant for the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Marine division sits as an Orofino city councilman.
“If a situational conflict arises,” Tyler added, “Commissioner Frazier will need to recuse himself from that specific decision and has already indicated his willingness to do so.”
The question of a potential conflict of interest was brought to the Tribune’s attention by a letter writer to the newspaper.
Orofino Mayor Sean Simmons confirmed this week that the decision has been made by the city council to move Frazier to the police chief position after Chief Wilson retires.
In an email to the Tribune, Frazier said when this issue first came up when he ran for the commissioner position in 2020, “I made sure the city council was aware and supportive of me working as a county commissioner. I previously had been elected as the county coroner, which I served in that capacity for four years.
“I was made aware that on occasion I may have to recuse myself from a voting decision if there was potentially a conflict, which I am certainly willing to do. … Clearwater County and the city of Orofino are a close community. … I feel the majority of people knew my character, my work ethic and my commitment to the community I live in and serve. I look forward to continuing to serve my community and my county to the best of my (ability).”
Frazier has been in law enforcement for 25 years and with the Orofino Police Department since 2010. He represents the department on local domestic violence and sexual assault task forces.
Frazier also was in the U.S. Military for four years training and mentoring Iraq’s and Afghanistan’s major crimes police forces.
In his April 2020 letter, Tyler said there may be some “very limited circumstances” where there could be a possible appearance of conflict of interest with Frazier on both the commission and city police department.
That could happen if the city and county were to work together to establish planning and zoning regulations for the area of city impact and perhaps in situations where the county may be contracting with the city for things such as dispatch service.
“These are highly specific and can easily be dealt with by your recusal of yourself from those decisions,” Tyler wrote.
“I see no circumstance in which you would be called upon to make a decision as a Clearwater County commissioner which would affect you or your family’s (pay or income) earned from the city of Orofino. If one arises, a recusal is the appropriate remedy.”