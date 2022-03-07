BOISE — Idaho public schools would see a $233 million, 11.3% increase in state general fund support next year, based on actions taken by the joint budget committee Monday.
That would be the largest increase in K-12 funding since 2007, on both a dollar amount and percentage basis.
“This is in support of the great work that our public school teachers and employees have been doing for the last couple of years,” said Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene. “No greater calling in the world.”
The committee approved seven separate K-12 budgets, covering everything from children's programs to teachers, administration and services for the deaf and blind.
Based on those collective actions, the total public schools budget in fiscal 2023 would be $3.29 billion, an increase of $184 million, or 5.9%, over the current fiscal year.
That includes $2.29 billion in state general fund support, plus $871 million in federal funding and $128 million in dedicated funding.
Among other line items, the 2023 budget includes:
* $41.6 million for teacher salary increases — This is in addition to another $62 million in federal ARPA funds that would accelerate pay-outs under the career ladder compensation plan.
* $19.4 million for administrator and classified staff compensation — This provides a 7% salary increase for other school employees.
* $110.4 million for public school health insurance costs — This proposal reflects Gov. Brad Little's recommendation to boost funding for school health insurance by 48%, to $19,698 per support unit. That puts school employees on the same level as all other state employees.
The 2023 budget includes another one-time appropriation of $75.5 million, which would allow schools to shift from private insurance carriers to the state's self-funded health plan, if they so choose.
* $46.6 million for literacy intervention — This boosts state support for literacy programs by 178%, from $26.1 million to $72.8 million.
Based on other pending legislation, school districts may be able to use some of this additional funding to support optional full-day kindergarten services.
* $335,300 for educational services for the deaf and blind — This funding should help address the backlog of 188 students who need outreach services from the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.
* $547.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.
In addition to the 2023 budgets, the committee approved a 2022 supplemental budget request to use $36.7 million in federal funds to provide one-time, $1,000 bonuses to all public school teachers, administrators and classified staff this year.
The budget bills will now go to the House and Senate for further action.
