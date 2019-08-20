COLFAX — Officials in Pullman and Whitman County appear to have reached an agreement that will keep District Court services operating in the city for at least another year.
The proposal, negotiated by Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and Pullman City Administrator Adam Lincoln, calls for the city to pay the county $450,000 for criminal justice services.
That’s a 30 percent, or $103,000, increase over what the city has paid since 2012.
Pullman will also continue to allow the District Court to use its council chambers twice a week, rent free. In exchange, the county won’t charge a filing fee for handling city infractions.
The Pullman City Council signaled its support for the deal last week. The Whitman County commissioners followed suit Monday.
The negotiations were prompted by the city’s planned relocation to a new city hall facility. The current city hall has a number of maintenance issues, so its long-term status is uncertain. Whitman County officials also wanted to boost the reimbursement rate for criminal justice services.
Commissioner Art Swannack said this should put the issue to rest for at least the next several months. Pullman officials will continue to look for a suitable facility to house the weekly court sessions after they relocate to the new city hall.
