Property tax freeze passes House

BOISE — A controversial proposal to freeze local government property tax collections for one year passed the Idaho House on a 46-23 vote Tuesday.
The legislation, sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, prohibits all non-school local taxing districts — including cities and counties — from collecting more in property taxes next year than they collect this year.
However, the freeze won’t necessarily prevent property tax bills from increasing for individual taxpayers.
“We’re telling people we’re going to freeze the property tax, but next year their taxes are going to go up because of reassessments and tax shifts,” said Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. “That’s my biggest concern. We’re really not freezing property taxes, and for that reason I can’t support it.”
Clow was one of nine Republicans to oppose the bill, together with all 14 House Democrats.
In north central Idaho, Reps. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, and Caroline Troy, R-Genesee voted no; Lewiston Reps. Mike Kingsley and Thyra Stevenson, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, supported the measure.
Without a freeze, Moyle said, local property tax collections will increase by $60 million to $100 million next year. He urged lawmakers to put that increase on hold and give stakeholders a chance to craft a long-term solution to the problem of rising property tax rates.
“My intention was to hold this bill for a while and try to come up with a solution,” he said. “There have been conversations. Some of the counties have tried to find a solution — but others haven’t, and the reason for that is because they think you’ll let (the bill) die.”
Moyle noted that several local government officials spoke against the bill during public hearings two weeks ago. Most suggested they had no room to cut their multimillion-dollar budgets.
“They said they couldn’t cut a dime,” he said.
Farmers around the state regularly cut their budgets during times of low commodity prices, he said. The state also cut hundreds of millions of dollars out of its budget after the 2007-09 recession.
“This bill doesn’t even cut their budgets,” Moyle said. “It just holds them level.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, slammed the freeze as a misguided attack on local government.
She noted that the Legislature previously removed the inflation index that allowed the homeowner exemption to increase over time. It also consistently refuses to review the $2.5 billion in state sales tax exemptions — money that could fully funded K-12 education and help local districts avoid the need for supplemental levies, which are one of the primary driving forces behind rising property tax rates.
“We need to genuinely address the problem and not make it worse,” Rubel said. “Yes, people need to come to the table, I couldn’t agree more. But it’s this Legislature that needs to come to the table. It’s this Legislature that caused the property tax crisis.”
The House took about an hour to debate the measure. It now goes to the Senate for further action.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.