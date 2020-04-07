ASOTIN — The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help people recover stolen property after seizing numerous items that may be connected to recent storage unit burglaries.
Last week, Jerry E. Glass, 49, was arrested for allegedly burglarizing Adele’s Storage in the Clarkston Heights. It appears the suspect was accessing other storage units from the inside, according to a news release issued Monday. Law enforcement in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have received multiple reports of similar storage unit burglaries in the area.
After deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle, additional items were seized, including property that has not been previously reported as stolen.
Anyone who is missing property can contact Deputy Danny Vargas at the sheriff’s office by email at dvargas@co.asotin.wa.us or by calling (509) 243-4717.