Two projects, one on the old Lewiston High School facility and one for the new high school, took steps forward at the Lewiston School Board meeting Monday.
Superintendent Lance Hansen spoke about issuing a memorandum of understanding for the old LHS facility on Normal Hill, as well as a resolution on the capital fund project for athletic venues near the new high school. Both requests were unanimously approved by the school board.
The memorandum of understanding is with the Idaho Military Division to allow the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy to either purchase or lease the old high school to use for a workforce training program.
The memorandum isn’t a binding agreement but will let Idaho Youth Challenge Academy pursue funding for two years. The Idaho Youth Challenge will also have to get approval from the state legislature for the workforce training program.
“It basically says we have two years to make this work, so let’s make this work,” said board member Charlette Kremer.
Hansen said the memorandum and two-year timeline also allows time for other groups who use the facility, like the Lewiston Civic Theatre, to have conversation about options for what will happen to those groups if the building is leased or purchased.
The resolution for the athletic venue establishes recognition levels for donations in different categories and allows the district to begin asking for funds. “It gives us those avenues and it’s a quick hitter (that) everyone knows,” Hansen said about the donation categories for the project.
School Board President Brad Cuddy said that $7.5 million has already been raised.
“This community supports their schools and their kids,” Cuddy said. “We live in a good town.” However, the total cost of the project is yet to be determined because the designs aren’t completed.
The school board also recognized teacher awards for the Lewiston School District for the past year. Overall teacher of the year was Stephanie Flodin, a consulting teacher for the district; elementary teacher of the year was Marilou Dietz, a fifth grade teacher at Camelot Elementary; and secondary teacher of the year was Denise Gratz, a special education teacher at Jenifer Middle School.