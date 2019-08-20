ELK CITY — Traffic will be delayed along a 3-mile stretch of Santiam Sourdough Road near Elk City from Aug. 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day while Avista installs new underground electric service.
Construction will limit access to the roadway and, at times, stop traffic completely, according to an Avista news release.
Traffic control signs will be in place to help motorists navigate the construction zone. No power outages are expected as a result of the project, the release said.
Those with questions can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187.