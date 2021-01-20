Project could close runway at Lewiston airport in fall

One of two runways at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport will be temporarily closed for four days or more this year if the transportation hub gets federal money for a taxiway improvement project.
The airport’s main runway would be out of service starting Sept. 27, preventing commercial passenger flights from taking off and landing, Director Michael Isaacs said Tuesday at a meeting of the airport’s authority board.
That update was presented during a meeting where the board also approved reassigning the lease for Stout Flying Service to new owner Frontier Aviation and Jet Center, a final step in ending a disagreement between the board and Stout Flying Service that became public in July.
During the discussion of the taxiway upgrade, Isaacs said the main runway might have to be closed longer than four days if crews encounter heavy rains or other weather-related complications while they are excavating.
Operations at the airport’s shorter secondary runway would not be affected, allowing cargo, charter, private, corporate, Life Flight and agricultural traffic to continue during the temporary closure of the other runway, he said.
Absent an emergency, SkyWest, the only commercial airline serving Lewiston, can’t use the secondary runway because it is too small.
The airport expects to learn in mid-July if the Federal Aviation Administration has given the green light for the work, estimated to cost $3.7 million, that will relocate two taxiways that go to both runways to make them safer, Isaacs said.
Typically, the FAA covers 92 percent of projects, but airport officials are hoping the agency will repeat what it did last year as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act and cover 100 percent of the upgrade, he said.
Crews would begin in mid August and would be scheduled to be done by mid-November.
Frontier Aviation and Jet Center, now clear to take over the Stout Flying Service lease, will be allowed to operate agricultural aircraft and sell fuel, Isaacs said.
In the future, the venture may seek permission for other types of business, such as instructing pilots or running charter flights, said Matthew Mosman, owner and manager of the business.
Mosman, who lives in Nezperce, said he acquired Stout Flying Service as a way to expand after 10 years doing contracted aerial applications.
“I would like to welcome (you) and the new business,” Airport Board Chairman Gary Peters said. “We are looking forward to working with you guys.”
Stout Flying Service sold to Mosman as part of an agreement hammered out in mediation with the airport that gave Stout Flying Service four months to sell or vacate its airport premises.
Neither side admitted doing anything wrong in the agreement that stated Stout Flying Service was issued a notice of default in May for failing to carry lease-required liability and property damage insurance.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.