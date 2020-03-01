The decades-long battle over the prohibition of alcohol that culminated in the ratification of the 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution 100 years ago was sometimes downright dangerous in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
According to historical archives at Lewis-Clark State College, at 1:15 a.m. on July 4, 1929, there was a loud explosion on the front porch of Lewiston’s police chief, Eugene Gasser, who lived at 814 Eighth Ave. Because of the usual revelry of the holiday, many people, including the Gassers who didn't investigate immediately, assumed the noise came from fireworks.
What they found the next morning was disturbing. A bomb had struck the yard about 3 feet from the heavy concrete base of the porch. The blast left a hole a foot deep and 14 inches in diameter. Dirt was thrown across the porch, the superstructure of the porch was shattered, and all of the windows in the front of the house were broken. Shrubbery near the explosion was stripped of leaves and branches.
No fragments of a bomb or fuse were found, leading investigators to surmise that the bomb was constructed from a bottle filled with nitroglycerin and thrown from a passing car.
Gasser speculated that since the bomb had exploded in the yard, and was not thrown through a window, it was either a scare attempt or the bomb fell short of its target. No suspects were ever questioned, but the prevailing opinion was that local moonshiners were sending the chief a message.
The 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution turned out to be nothing like the promoters expected. Although temperance societies and the Anti-Saloon League had significant political influence in the early 20th century, Prohibition ushered in an era of unintended consequences, including lawlessness, violence and widespread bootlegging, before the amendment was repealed in 1933.
Charles Franklin Oswalt and his new wife, Irene, moved to the area in 1930 and rented a little place in the Lewiston Orchards. On Dec. 2, federal agents raided their home and discovered the couple was making more than jams and jellies from the abundant fruit on their property.
The Oswalts, according to historical archives, were moonshiners. The agents found two stills in operation, 60 gallons of whiskey and 250 gallons of mash ready for processing.
More investigation revealed that earlier that year a still in Walla Walla had exploded and killed a man named John Huff. Investigators discovered Charles Oswalt was the owner of the still. What’s more, the Oswalts apparently weren't married at the time, although they reportedly did tie the knot later on.
The couple was arrested, and Irene posted a $1,000 bail (equivalent to $29,500 today). Charles Oswalt could not come up with his $2,500 bond (or about $74,000) so remained in the Nez Perce County Jail until he could be arraigned.
As early as 1874, Lewiston had a prohibition society. There were far more saloons in Lewiston than churches, and the town frequently wavered between “wet” and “dry” options, which prompted Susan Bruce, a local doctor, to carry an umbrella in protest. When asked about it, Bruce said she didn’t know whether it would be wet or dry that day.
Idaho temperance groups and politicians made a few early attempts to pass a statewide prohibition but were not successful. Local options were the best that could be accomplished until the state, under Gov. Moses Alexander, a Democrat, passed the measure in 1916.
A pre-1916 article in the Lewiston Tribune highlighted the division between “wet” and “dry” areas of Nez Perce County:
“The county division problem, which has been a disturbing element in Nez Perce County politics for years, promises to be amicably adjusted, the conditions having changed to such an extent, particularly since the local option election last March, when Lewiston, which has been accused of being responsible for the failure of several county division schemes, was voted dry against her will by the prairie voters, and is now, because of this, anxious to have the county divided to be rid of the rural dry strongholds, which will enable the citizens of the town to dominate affairs in the portion of the county which will be left on the map as Nez Perce.”
In 1912, former Lewiston resident Benjamin Tweedy ran for Idaho governor. In March of that year, the local Presbyterian Church organized a meeting to discuss the coming local option election that would decide whether Nez Perce County would be “wet” or “dry.”
According to historical archives, Lewiston Officer Thomas Tabor attempted to eject from the meeting a prohibition opponent and set off a riot. Tweedy’s wife, Elzora, assaulted Tabor, hitting him in the eye as he tried to quell the disturbance.
Even the women’s suffrage movement, which had coincided with Prohibition, was divided on the issue. Some women suffragists did not want to link their cause for gaining the vote for women — which was also finally ratified in 1920 — to the Prohibition forces, fearing the political power of the liquor interests.
In 1883, Frances Willard, who later became the national president of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, was on her way to Lewiston after a temperance meeting in Spokane.
Willard and her entourage left the train at Texas Ferry (later known as Riparia) and boarded the steamer John Gates for the trip to Lewiston, booking the best stateroom on the boat.
When Willard reached Lewiston, she learned that the city fathers had anticipated her arrival and were taking advantage of a diptheria scare to forbid all public meetings, just two days before the temperance union's Idaho Territory convention was scheduled to commence.
Some of the leading citizens suspected of being behind the ban included Chris Weisgerber, whose brewery dominated the Lewiston skyline, and Louis Delsol and Robert Schleicher, known as local wine barons.
Willard decided not to pick a fight and accepted an invitation from Norman and Francena Buck to meet at their home. The convention convened, a constitution was adopted, and officers were selected. Afterward, Willard and her companions got back on the steamer and returned to the West Coast.
The era was rife with shenanigans and deviousness. According to historical records, a Lewiston taxi driver in the 1920s was called to the Bollinger Hotel to pick up a client. When he arrived, the taxi driver learned no one had made such a call.
He got back into his cab and noticed a small flask of whiskey had been slipped under his visor. Being wise to the trickery, the taxi driver quickly disposed of the flask and prepared to return to the taxi depot on Fourth Street.
As he rounded the corner from D Street to approach Main, he was pulled over by Lewiston Police Chief Eugene Gasser and a patrolman. Gasser ordered the driver out of the car and a search began. No one knew for whom the apparent sting had been intended.
In December 1933 — the month Prohibition was repealed by the 21st Amendment — the Hartford (Conn.) Courant reported that land was being prepared in the Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston for new graves. Some years earlier, the cemetery staff worked to locate graves that were not properly recorded, so on this day the workers were careful to note any prior disturbances in the soil.
As the laborers were leveling the property, the Courant noted, they hit upon something hard. It turned out to be a 50-gallon barrel filled with whiskey.
It was believed local moonshiners used the cemetery as a drop point for their liquor. Several grave markers from the 1880s are prefabricated hollow shells to which personalized nameplates were attached with bolts. Distillers would loosen the bolts, swing the nameplates to the side and hide the booze inside, according to historical archives. Then they could retrieve their customers’ payments that had been left there.
Background information and photos for this story were provided by Lewiston historian Steve Branting. Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.