MALDEN — More than half a year after Malden lost its post office to a wildfire, the town’s remaining residents still have a 12-mile round trip drive to Rosalia to send or receive mail.
Before the disaster, Malden’s residents collected their mail from post office boxes at the town’s post office, frequently stopping for a few minutes to chat with family and friends, said Dan Harwood, the town’s mayor.
“It … served as a social hub,” said Harwood, noting he worries that, so far, lobbying to restore the service hasn’t borne fruit.
“When I asked them the status of a post office in Malden, their comment was they’re still working on it,” he said.
His constituents agree with Harwood about the post office’s importance. They recently ranked it as a top need in a survey aimed at helping those involved in the recovery effort make priorities.
“I feel like I’m juggling bowling balls every day,” he said.
Even though progress is slower than expected, a lot has been accomplished, he said.
Money has been secured for a major improvement of the town’s water system, and funding sources have been identified for a new municipal building and an internet upgrade.
“Things we worked on all winter long are coming together,” Harwood said. “It’s kind of like baking with molasses. It’s slow, sticky and hard to deal with when it’s cold. As you warm up molasses, they flow better and they taste very good.”
One of the biggest wins is a $3.7 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce Public Works Board.
It will build a second well for Malden that will expand protection should another blaze strike and add more water lines, including ones that will reach a section of town that was served by a private system destroyed by the fire, Harwood said.
Along with that, legislation sponsored by Washington state Rep. Joe Schmick, paid off a $250,000 debt from a 1998 U.S. Department of Agriculture loan for the water system.
Similar to the water system, the municipal building with a fire station, city hall and post office will play a part in defending the town against future fires, which are already a concern given how dry the spring has been, Harwood said.
It will be where Malden houses two fire trucks that were donated to them after the fire destroyed the only one the town had. A Washington state community development block grant, insurance payments and Federal Emergency Management Agency money are anticipated to pay for it.
Faster internet will help the town in a different way, making it easier for children to complete school work and creating opportunities for adults, possibly allowing them to work remotely at part-time jobs that supplement their regular income.
The private company Ziply Fiber and the federal broadband infrastructure stimulus package will be among the contributors for that project, Harwood said.
“That’s going to happen,” he said. “That’s not an if.”
