Wildland firefighters made headway on the inferno near Steptoe Canyon, reporting more than 10 percent containment Friday after lightning ignited the dry grasses just a few days prior.
To get a handle on the flames, numerous crew members from local departments pitched in to mop up hot spots along the perimeter.
“The spots that have been kind of most active today would be down in some draws where there’s heavier fuel loads,” said Heather Applehof, public information officer for the fire. “As you get into the draws, the brush is thicker, and there’s some bigger sticks that burn a bit longer and hotter. That’s where most of the activity has been.”
Aircrafts kept the southern perimeter in check while firefighters on the ground used dozers to construct a line eastward from Field Road toward Steptoe Canyon Road.
Several portions are now fairly cooled off, Applehof said. Over 2,000 acres have burned.
“We were watching the winds and expecting breezy conditions,” she said. “Things have gone very well.”
Crews with the Type 3 Incident Management Team managing the fire plan to stamp out any smoldering grasses near the edge today before handing control back to Whitman County Fire Protection District 14.
The team’s priorities include public and firefighter safety, as well as protection of residences, livestock and haystacks. So far, no structures have been destroyed. While four homes were threatened, no evacuations were ordered.
“There were homes close to the outside of the fire,” Applehof said. “But there were no damages.”
Steptoe Canyon Road, from Rimrock Road to the Snake River, is closed.
The Granite Pass Complex, comprising four fires between the Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, is continuing to burn primarily on the western side. As of Friday, it was still burning a combined 2,375 acres at 1 percent containment.
Crews at the fire are using roads and natural features to construct a line around its perimeter. Keeping the Lolo Creek Fire from affecting U.S. Highway 12 is a top priority.
Firefighters feared gusty winds would increase the chance of spotting but have so far been successful in enforcing the perimeter.
The Lick Creek Fire, south of Asotin County, was estimated at 76,528 on Friday, with 55 percent containment. Acreage may increase because of interior burning, but the fire’s footprint should remain the same.
Firefighters are continuing to mop up the southern portion where pockets of vegetation are still smoldering. While the ongoing burning may cause smoke, it won’t pose a threat for containment lines.
