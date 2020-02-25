OROFINO — A north central Idaho timber market outlook program will be presented March 12 at the University of Idaho extension office at 2200 Michigan Ave. in Orofino.
Sign-in for the program begins at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
The program will feature presentations from forest economists and mill representatives that will look at factors influencing log prices and prospects for where they may be headed in the future.
Preregistration is encouraged. Anyone seeking more information may contact the extension office at (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.