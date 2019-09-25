The benefits of three-dimensional printing will be covered at “The Pluses of Additive Manufacturing,” a program set for Thursday at the Clearwater River Casino Events Center near Lewiston.
The five-hour event will start at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 per person, but that fee will be waived for students.
A number of businesses and educational institutions are participating. Among them are Intermountain 3D, Quest Integration, 3D Systems, NW Rapid Manufacturing, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, TechHelp Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho.
Event sponsors include Northwest Intermountain Manufacturers Association, Clearwater Economic Development Association, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Nez Perce Tribe Enterprises.