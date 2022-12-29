Veterans in the criminal justice system may face additional hurdles when they seek treatment, but they can get help with those obstacles in a 2nd District program tailored specifically for them.

Each veteran who comes through the veterans court program has their own challenges that create a new and unique experience for the mentor, said Pat Carey, veteran mentor coordinator. The mentor tries to connect with the person and help them work through the issues that have put them in the criminal justice system. Carey, of Moscow, has been a mentor for the past eight years and is himself an Army veteran, having served from 1969-72.

Tags

Recommended for you