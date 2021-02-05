Profitable quarter for Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor has purchased another ammunition business as its profits soar.
The parent company of Lewiston’s CCI-Speer ammunition manufacturing operations announced Thursday it bought Hevi-Shot Ammunition in Sweet Home, Ore., for $16 million.
“This iconic brand is an innovation powerhouse, specializing in the manufacture of top-tier shotshells, bullets and lead-free technology,” said Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz in a Thursday conference call for stock market analysts.
Hevi-Shot is Vista Outdoor’s second expansion of its shooting sports segment through an acquisition in recent months.
It picked up an ammunition factory and other parts of the Remington Outdoor Co. in October for $81.4 million in an auction that was part of a Remington bankruptcy.
The deals are happening at a time when Vista Outdoor is in the midst of a comeback.
It had a net income of $78.9 million in its 2021 fiscal year third quarter that ended Dec. 27, bringing its net income for its last three quarters to $199 million. In the first three quarters of its previous fiscal year, Vista Outdoor posted a loss of $13.9 million.
The company performed well on a number of fronts, Metz said.
Sales in the shooting sports segment, which includes Vista’s ammunition plants, were at $402 million in the third quarter, a rise of 41 percent compared with the same time last year, according to the earnings report.
Sales grew in its outdoor products segment too. They were at $173 million in the third quarter, an increase of 24 percent from the same time last year, according to the earnings report.
The outdoor products segment includes brands like Camp Chef and Camelbak, which recently started a collaboration with Peloton, a company that sells exercise bikes and other fitness equipment, Metz said.
Some of Vista’s increase was because of a strong showing in online sales.
Overall e-commerce revenue rose by more than 50 percent in the third quarter, compared with the same time last year, and Vista saw e-commerce revenue traffic climb by more than 100 percent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, he said.
“Our third quarter was marked by continued strong consumer demand and a strengthened balance sheet, execution excellence and decisive moves for future strength,” Metz said.
One stock market analyst pressed Vista Outdoor executives to explain what separates the present uptick in demand for ammunition from one that ended about the time former President Donald Trump took office.
In the years that preceded Trump becoming president, ammunition sales were fueled by stockpiling over what turned out to be unfounded fears that Democrats would win tougher gun restrictions when Barack Obama was in the White House.
It was followed by a decline in the ammunition industry where Vista recorded four fiscal years of losses.
One difference this time is the high number of new ammunition customers, Metz said.
A total of 8 million people purchased guns for the first time in 2020, including many women and people of color, Metz said.
At the same time, 1 million new individuals began hunting, leading to a 12 percent boost in hunting license sales across the United States, he said.
“It’s a much broader surge than we have seen in previous years, which is good, because when it’s tied to one or two calibers, as some previous surges were, that’s not good for manufacturing of the product,” said Vista President of Ammunition Jason Vanderbrink.
“So everything seems to be doing well right now across broad-base categories where our brands fit, especially on the performance side for hunting ammunition and personal defense,” he said. “We have a nice share of that market.”
