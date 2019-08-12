Travis Ridout, political scientist and professor at Washington State University, will present a lecture titled “Hacking Democracy: What Social Media is Doing to U.S. Politics” at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 13, at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. The Asotin County Library is playing host for the event.
The talk will explore the pros and cons of social media’s role in political campaigns. The audience will learn how politicians and foreign spies alike are using social media and personal data to their advantage.
This lecture is presented in partnership with the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service, which educates citizens across the state about democratic institutions and public affairs, and is based at Washington State University.
For more information, visit The Foley Institute’s website at www.foley.wsu.edu.