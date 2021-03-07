WHEREAS, we recognize Dr. Marion Shinn on his 100th birthday March 11, 2021; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn has been a community advocate since his arrival in Lewiston in 1934; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was an early representative of Lewiston with his 1938 state debate championship; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a Youth Mayor for a Day in 1938 prior to actually becoming a Lewiston City Councilman in 1980 and serving as Mayor from 1987 to 1989; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a former chairman of the City of Lewiston Library Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a public school chemistry instructor and Vocational Education Supervisor at Lewiston High School; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a provider of night-time and weekend training for adult learners in targeted areas of vocational certification; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was the first director of the Vocational-Technical Education Division at Lewiston-State Normal School (now LCSC); and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was the project creator, manager, and developer of the first two physical vocational technical buildings on the LCSC campus; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a founding board member of the LCSC Alumni Association; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was an appointee by five governors of the State of Idaho to state commissions, including the Idaho Water Quality Programs Advisory Committee and the Municipal Facilities and Construction Advisory Committee; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a founding member of the Clearwater Economic Development Association; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a founding member of the Nez Perce County Historical Society; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a founding member of the Retired Educators of North Central Idaho (RENCI); and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a charter member of the Development Advisory Committee for the Nez Perce Tribe; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn possesses the first doctorate in Vocational Education awarded by the University of Idaho; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a community servant for 68 years in the valley Kiwanis Clubs with projects like the physical placement of street signs in what was Lewiston Orchards at that time to the development of Kiwanis Park, to the replacement of the pergola in Trevitt Park, and to the construction of the wildlife observation gazebo at the Idaho Fish and Game Facility; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was the recipient of the National Service Award for AARP for helping seniors in our community with their tax counseling and preparation; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn was a Lewiston recipient of the Idaho State Esto Perpetua Award in 2008; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn has been a major philanthropist, along with his wife, for the Lewiston Library, LCSC alumni scholarships, LHS vocational Scholarships, the Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center, and the permanent endowment at the Idaho Community Foundation for the NPCHS; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn has been a community educator, having made over 500 presentations (as documented in the Lewiston Morning Tribune archives) to children, community organizations, and in educational venues; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Shinn remains a life-long proponent of “cradle to grave” education for all and life-long dedication to the well-being of the City of Lewiston.
NOW THEREFORE, the Lewiston City Council recognizes and appreciates the outstanding services of Dr. Marion Shinn to our community and wish him a very happy 100th birthday.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I HAVE HEREUNTO SET MY HAND AND SEAL OF THE CITY OF LEWISTON, IDAHO, TO BE AFFIXED HERETO THIS 11th DAY OF MARCH 2021.
MICHAEL COLLINS, MAYOR
LEWISTON, IDAHO