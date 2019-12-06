PRESCOTT — About 18 volunteer firefighters from several local districts will have a procession Friday morning for a comrade and Prescott man who died late last month.
Walla Walla County Fire Districts 1, 3 and 7 will honor Ashton K. Farley, 23, who was a volunteer firefighter with Districts 1 and 7.
The gathering will begin at 7 a.m. at the Prescott Fire Station. The procession will make its way to Farley’s hometown of Troy and end in Moscow, where his service will be and his family lives, according to District 3 Secretary Sara Winona.
People are asked to stop and pay their respects if they see the procession, according to District 3’s social media page.
Farley was found unconscious at 1:25 a.m. Nov. 21 on the side of the road in the 14000 block of Harvey Shaw Road. Medics and a Life Flight helicopter were called, but Farley was dead when they arrived.
A passerby told Walla Walla dispatchers about a truck on its side in the ditch with its lights on southwest of Prescott, according to Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt. Deputies found the unoccupied 1997 GMC Sierra pickup near Farley in the ditch.
A Washington State Patrol collision technician responded to determine the collision’s circumstances.
The Walla Walla County Coroner also responded to determine cause of death, including sending the man’s blood to the state crime lab for toxicology tests.
Deputy Coroner Allison Barnett said Thursday that autopsy results likely would be available by the end of December.