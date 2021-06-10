PULLMAN — A malfunction in the runway lighting at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport interfered with two flights this week.
The lights were accidentally disconnected during construction of a new taxiway at the airport, which is one of the final parts of a multimillion-dollar runway upgrade, said Airport Executive Director Tony Bean.
The problem has been fixed and isn’t expected to recur, Bean said.
A late-night flight from Seattle to Pullman was diverted to Spokane on Tuesday and an early morning flight from Pullman to Seattle on Wednesday was canceled because it would have used the aircraft that didn’t land Tuesday, Bean said.
Flights resumed on their regular schedule by midday Wednesday, he said.