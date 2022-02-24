Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said the employee placed on probation at a Jan. 25 special meeting is still working in the district.
The probation is centered around job performance and gives the person a set amount of time to improve that performance.
During the executive session at the meeting for a probation hearing, a supervisor will present evidence to the board on the person’s performance, then the person can respond to the evidence. The school board listens to both sides and comes to a decision on the probation.
“It’s an informal hearing that allows both sides to be heard, then the board renders a decision,” Hansen said.