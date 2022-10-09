MOSCOW — A large crowd marched to Moscow’s East City Park on Saturday to learn more about — and rally against — the far-reaching implications of Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.

The event was organized by Bans Off Moscow and featured speakers that provided perspective on how Idaho’s new abortion law affects those that can get pregnant, physicians and the University of Idaho community. There was also a call to vote in the upcoming election.

