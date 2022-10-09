Pro-choice protesters march from Moscow City Hall down Third Street to East City Park during the Roe the Vote March and Rally on Saturday. This event was organized by activist group Bans Off Moscow and about 200 people were in attendance to hear a handful of speeches by activists and Idaho politicians.
Dr. Jo Eslbury, a Pro-choice advocate and retired doctor that practiced family medicine in Moscow for 14 years, sits off to the side of the stage as she wait for her turn to speak at the Roe the Vote: March and Rally at Moscow’s East City Park on Saturday.
MOSCOW — A large crowd marched to Moscow’s East City Park on Saturday to learn more about — and rally against — the far-reaching implications of Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
The event was organized by Bans Off Moscow and featured speakers that provided perspective on how Idaho’s new abortion law affects those that can get pregnant, physicians and the University of Idaho community. There was also a call to vote in the upcoming election.
Martha Smith, a UI student, spoke about the confusion and fear felt among UI students and faculty. She said a recent memo from UI’s general counsel on the consequences UI faculty and staff members could face if they promote abortion has created a “large cloud of doubt.”
“As a result, journalism students aren’t able to cover ethics surrounding abortion coverage,” she said. “Students in gender studies classes aren’t able to speak about the implications of having birth control access. And philosophy classes aren’t able to play devil’s advocate to better understand issues surrounding reproductive rights.”
Smith said a friend of hers has a professor who awards full points just for participating because the professor is nervous that a negative or positive grade on an abortion paper might imply they are pro-life or pro-choice.
“At the very, very least, we need to be able to have conversations surrounding reproductive care on, of all places, a college campus,” she said.
Dr. Luigi Boschetti, a UI professor who is also the president of the faculty union, said this law has created a chilling effect and self-censorship at the university.
“This is unconstitutional,” he said. “This violates the First Amendment rights, this violates the right of the students to have an education. It violates the rights of the students to hear opposing views and analyze them and debate them.”
He said the faculty union is coordinating with the American Civil Liberties Union to make sure anyone charged with violating this law will be provided legal defense.
Retired Moscow doctor Jo Elsbury listed the number of scenarios where abortion is now prohibited. For example, in some cases it is illegal to terminate a pregnancy even if the parent is bleeding heavily, or even if there is a severe fetal anomaly.
She said doctors cannot force patients to undergo medical procedures, including donating blood. If that’s the case, she said, “no one should be able to force you to donate your uterus.”
“Pregnancy would be the only medical condition in which we require people to donate an organ to somebody else,” she said. “We need to change that.”
Several of Idaho’s Legislative District 6 candidates attended the rally and encouraged people to vote for pro-choice candidates. They included Sen. David Nelson, and House candidates Tim Gresback and Trish Carter-Goodheart, all Democrats.