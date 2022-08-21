Prisons worker charged with unsafe gun storage after suicide

<text>McKinnon</text>

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Prosecutors said a state prisons employee didn’t properly secure the gun her 12-year-old son used to die by suicide, leading to a first-of-its-kind criminal charge in Snohomish County.

Late last year, Branden McKinnon’s father sued the boy’s mother, Jennifer Wright, over his death last May. The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in April.

