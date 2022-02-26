Lewiston High School Principal Kevin Driskill sent a message to parents Friday concerning Orbeez guns, which aren’t allowed on campus.
The Orbeez guns fire gel beads called Orbeez, which also are used to absorb water. The toy guns have become popular online, and some police departments around the nation have warned that using them to shoot people or property could be considered criminal, according to published reports.
In Driskill’s email, he said some students have brought the toy guns to school, which he emphasized aren’t allowed on campus.