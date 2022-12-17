Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — “Cell coverage is very limited and ineffective,” Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal stated in his report at the Nov. 20 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting.
Joe Rodriguez, who also wears the hat of district technology coordinator, explained there have been issues with bus communication and students.
He said an estimate from Davis Communications is $11,843 to equip CV schools and buses with radios. The state reimburses 50% of some of the costs of this, within specific guidelines.
“Safety is always a top priority, and this is something we can no longer do without,” Rodriguez stated.
He also reported signs have been posted at CVES at every gate or door access. Upgrades to ADA crash bars for door handles were also installed.
“The nature area senior project is also making good progress,” he reported. The pod has been cleaned out, the liner repaired, and the pump will be replaced. This outdoor classroom area sits between the school and gym buildings within the playground area.
Rodriguez also reported Elk City School enrollment continues to fluctuate and currently there are 11 students.
“We are hoping to get hot meals back to Elk City students,” he said, adding they are still receiving breakfast and sack lunches from food service via the district.
Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville)
WSDOT seeks feedback on bridge designs
COLFAX — The Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering public feedback concerning the replacement of twin bridges of U.S. Highway 195 and Washington State Route 26 in Colfax.
The west structure of the S.R. 26 bridge was constructed in 1938, and the east structure of U.S. 195 was constructed in 1931. According to the WSDOT, the bridges have come to the end of their service life, and are in need of significant repair. WSDOT is also working on plans for a new U.S. 195 and State Route 26 intersection to help all traffic flow more freely and efficiently.
Federal and state funding have prioritized these two bridges for replacement and intersection improvements.
The Whitman County Library hosted an open house Dec. 8 at The Center for community members to speak with the WSDOT project team to discuss possible design options as well as bridge elements being considered for State Route 26 and the intersection.
“We had quite a bit of feedback. We had a really good turnout, between 80 and 100 people,” said WSDOT Communications Manager Ryan Overton, noting that a lot of the local trucking and farming community showed up to provide feedback.
Overton said there was a questionnaire to fill out at the Colfax open house. He further explained that the feedback showed many people wanted the placement of a potential roundabout.
“One of the T-sections was a little too sharp for trucks to make a corner,” Overton said, noting that they’re taking all of what was mentioned into consideration. Some other feedback that WSDOT is taking into consideration includes where the trucking community parks to walk over to the local food places to eat, and making it more accessible.
“A lot of folks wanted a four-lane bridge instead of three or two,” Overton said, noting that oversized loads, when it comes to the width of the roadway, was also a concern, “not having two lanes each direction wouldn’t be wide enough for oversized loads, or tractor machinery.” Overton explained that this is all feedback WSDOT is looking at.
There is an online open house available for community members to view designs and provide additional feedback any time through Dec. 31 at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/colfax-bridge-replacement.
There are three design concepts being considered at this time. WSDOT is seeking input and feedback from the public on what the preferred design concept would be.
The first is to replace the State Route 26 bridge structure, then remove the U.S. 195 bridge. Then, WSDOT will create a new stop-controlled intersection to the north connecting U.S. 195 and State Route 26.
The second concept is also to replace the State Route 26 bridge structure, and remove the U.S. 195 bridge. This design would create a southbound U.S. 195 bypass direct to eastbound State Route 26, including a T-intersection, which will be stop controlled, south of the gas station for all other traffic movements at the intersection of U.S. 195 and State Route 26.
The third concept will replace the U.S. 195 bridge with a new structure, and remove the State Route 26 bridge. Then a new roundabout option to the north for the intersection would be constructed.
In 2022, the Legislature passed the Move Ahead Washington package requiring complete streets to be included in all state projects of $500,000 for projects starting designs on or after July 1, 2022. WSDOT explains that a complete street is safe and feels safe for everyone using it, and may include any one of many design features intended to improve mobility for nonmotorized travelers. WSDOT states that they are dedicated improvements that fit the needs of the community, and asks for feedback on improvements for pedestrian and bicycle facilities around the project area as well.
Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax)