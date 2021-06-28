An LGBTQ2+ Pride event scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Lapwai Park has been postponed because of a few positive COVID-19 tests, according to one of the organizers.
Meant to promote awareness, understanding and support, the event will take place at a later date that has not yet been determined.
The event is organized by Nimiipuu Health Community Health, Nez Perce Tribe Students for Success, Lapwai Wildcat Community Club, University of Idaho Nez Perce Reservation Extension, 4-H Safe Space, Nez Perce Tribe Probation and the Waq’iiswit Ta’c Wic’eese (Healthy Living) Program.
Additional information is available by contacting Jessica Ford at jessicaf@nimiipuu.org or Loraine Harris at loraineh@nezperce.org.