On a 90-degree day, music and laughter filled the air, bubbles traveled freely on breezes and pride flags painted the park in every color of the rainbow.
Celebrate Love, a pride event, returned to Lewiston’s Pioneer Park for the fifth time Saturday, but the first since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
Myndie Van Horn, organizer of the event, helped start Celebrate Love LCV in 2016 as a way to honor victims of the shooting at the Pulse in Orlando, Fla., that same summer. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 more wounded when a gunman opened fire on the gay nightclub on June 12.
It was shortly afterward that Celebrate Love conducted a candlelit vigil to honor the victims of gun violence. People at the event recited victims’ names, and took a moment of silence for the lives lost.
On Saturday, the tradition continued with speeches and many among the roughly 200 attendees holding glow sticks at dusk to acknowledge the human toll.
“Representation matters, and it matters because it helps find your community,” Van Horn told the crowd Saturday. “You know, I found my community and started doing this. It’s just nice to see who comes and supports Pride.”
More than 30 vendors were on hand and five musical groups performed at the event. Local businesses, artists and pop-up restaurants could be seen all around the park.
One booth officiated marriages and honored commitments by allowing people to renew their vows.
Vendor Jillian Jensen was selling handmade leather and wire-wrapped jewelry. Her business is called Twisted Pliers Handmade Jewelry and she specializes in resin crafting. She also creates lambent ashtrays. It was her first time as a vendor at Celebrate Love, and she says the people are her favorite part.
“People here are so lively there’s so much love,” Jensen said, noting she is happy the event returned to the valley. “It’s a great group of people here. Everybody’s really nice and always in a great mood.”
Amy Canfield was on hand with her daughter, Deborah Mills, and said pride events are filled with love. Mills said her favorite part is celebrating the love that we have.
“We need to create a world where love is,” Canfield said. “And to let everyone — little kids to older people — see that and just recognize the world.”
Vendors Erika Wheeler and Lilia Ramos sold Mexican food from their restaurant, Mariana’s Tamales. Ramos said it’s the first time the restaurant has attended a pride event, having been operating in Clarkston for 12 years
Celebrate Love recently started a LGBTQ non-profit called Chroma, designed to help and represent the LGBTQ community in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. More information is online at https://bit.ly/3PeXtyT.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce