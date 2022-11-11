Priceless house calls

Social workers Bethany Enter (left) and April Thompson pose for a photo with a quilt of valor draped around their shoulders on Thursday. The two run the We Honor Veterans program at St. Joseph Hospice.

 August Frank/Tribune

Hospice services can help people have a more comfortable end of life, and alleviate stress on their loved ones. But for many veterans, it can be hard for them or their families to access hospice services. That’s where April Thompson steps in.

Thompson is a social worker at St. Joseph Hospice in Lewiston. One of the ways she tries to get her clients access to their benefits as quickly as possible is by bringing her office to them.

Tags

Recommended for you