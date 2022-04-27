The pig that sold for a staggering price last weekend at the Asotin County Fair got even more valuable Monday.
An anonymous contribution of $4,400 came in, bumping the sale price for Bryson Stein’s pig, Cabala, to an even $100,000, according to Fritz Servatius, a member of the Asotin County Fair Livestock Sale Committee.
Servatius said the money came from a couple who live out of the area and were touched by Stein’s story. The 18-year-old Asotin High senior, who has battled cancer since he was 13, and his family pledged to donate half of the money from the sale of their pig to a cancer charity, which led to an impromptu bidding war that ended with Cabala selling for $400 per pound, or $95,600.
Angela Stein, Bryson’s mother, said Tuesday the family is planning to use $50,000 from the pig sale to help families in the area who are facing challenges similar to the ones they have faced. The Steins often had to travel back and forth from Seattle for Bryson’s treatments.
“The struggles we’ve been through the past few years have given us a very good idea of how we can help local people going through similar challenges,” Angela Stein said.
The family has established a “Stein Strong” account at Lewis Clark Credit Union, which is where people can donate to the family’s charitable efforts.