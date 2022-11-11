Pullman Regional Hospital will continue its partnership with Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic by offering the private practice a new aspect of its operational support.
The hospital recently secured a professional services agreement with Inland Orthopaedic. The PRH Board of Commissioners approved a letter of intent for this agreement in a monthly meeting Nov. 2.
Inland Orthopaedic is an orthopedic and sports medicine center based in Pullman and owned by Ed Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon at PRH. The practice was established in 1990 and offers an array of musculoskeletal services, which includes treating arthritis, sports injuries, joint issues and pain management, Tingstad said in an interview.
The practice is staffed with a physical assistant and four surgeons, all certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Tingstad said. The clinic treats patients in the Palouse region and works with patrons’ insurance.
A professional services agreement is a common business relationship to provide specialized services, said Alison Weigley, director of external relations at PRH. Such agreements provide operational support to private practices, and they allow clinics to keep their independence as they are not being purchased by the hospital.
Inland Orthopaedic has partnered with the hospital since 2016, to collaborate and develop a high school athletic program, according to Tingstad. The program works with high school student athletes, families and coaches on the Palouse to treat and prevent sports injuries.
This is the fourth services agreement PRH has made, holding three other agreements with health care entities, including radiology, pathology and anesthesia, Weigley said.
Services agreements benefit the hospital by providing stability for core health care services that are critical to the region, Weigley added. For Inland Orthopaedic specifically, she said the practice is an essential specialty that serves Palouse residents and patients who are treated at the hospital.
With the current staff Inland Orthopaedic has, the practice is struggling to keep up with an increase in patients. Tingstad said patients may expect a wait time as long as one to two months to be seen at the clinic. Operational support provided by the services agreement will allow the center to expand and recruit more physicians. The center will also be able to grow its athletic program with this support.
The agreement will also help the clinic adopt an electronic medical record platform called EPIC, the most commonly used platform in Washington and Whitman County that stores medical information. Weigley said adopting a new electronic medical record platform can be an expensive proposition for a private practice, but doing so can make it easier for patients and providers to access medical records. Adopting this platform moves the community closer to one patient, one record, she said.
Tingstad said the services agreement will help the center keep its doors open and continue to see patients. He added the agreement will help keep orthopedic coverage available, improve access for specialty services and expand health care options offered in the community.
More information about Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic can be found at inlandortho.net.