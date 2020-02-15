Many services and government offices around the region will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
Closures for Monday include Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston City Library, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners office, Clarkston City Hall, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Asotin County Library, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Latah County Library, Whitman County Library, as well as area post offices and banks.
Places open Monday are Naslund Disposal, city of Clarkston Sanitation, Lewiston Sanitary Disposal, Asotin County Landfill, Lewiston Transit System, Asotin County PTBA, Lewiston Transfer Station and Clearwater Composting.
Pullman Transit will be running on its community service schedule. Complete details are available at www.pullmantransit.com.