BOISE —President Joe Biden will travel to Boise on Monday in an effort to survey wildfire damage in the West, the White House announced Thursday.
Biden will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise as part of his first stop in the West. Biden will then head to California with stops in Sacramento and Long Beach, where he will participate in an event with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He will complete his tour in Denver.
Biden’s trip follows his visit to states — Louisiana, New York and New Jersey — devastated by storm damage after Hurricane Ida.
A White House official said Biden aimed to increase awareness of climate change’s impacts on communities. The president will also speak on the economic impacts of extreme weather and the need to invest in resilient infrastructure.
His visit will mark the first time in six years that a sitting U.S. president has been to the Gem State. The last visit was in January of 2015, when then-President Barack Obama visited Boise State University for his only presidential stop in Idaho.
Former President Donald Trump never made it to Idaho while in office. His absence disrupted a streak of visits that dated back to a 1964 visit by Lyndon B. Johnson, Idaho Statesman reporter Rocky Barker noted in 2015. Trump joined presidents John F. Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower and Herbert Hoover as leaders who visited Idaho prior to their terms, but never while in office.
Wildfire costs for Idaho had already totaled more than $50 million as of August, according to Idaho Reports.
Idaho is also grappling with another COVID-19 surge that has prompted the state to implement crisis standards and ration health care in northern Idaho.
Asked whether Biden plans to address the COVID-19 surge, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said she expects the president to have a range of conversations with elected officials. Psaki said Biden believes there are additional steps to take to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We know how to return to normal,” Psaki said Thursday. “We know how to keep people safe in schools. We know how to go back to sporting events and do it safely, to get back to concerts and do it safely. And I’m sure he’ll welcome an opportunity to talk about his six-point plan when he’s in Idaho next week.”