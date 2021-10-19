The Lewis-Clark State College Student Counseling Center will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the LCSC library parking lot, located at Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street.
Accepted items include prescription and over-the-counter medications, supplements, vitamins and pet medications, expired or not. Needles, syringes, inhalers and liquids will not be accepted.
The event is presented by Resources Empowering Action for Community Health (REACH), the Lewiston Police Department and LCSC.
For more information, contact Doug Steele at (208) 792-2211 or counseling@lcsc.edu.