Prepping for Thunder on the Snake

Jet boat driver Chuck Thompson and navigator Shelby Crea, both of Lewiston, zoom up the Snake River while a group of boaters work on mechanical problems on their vessel at Hells Gate State Park on Friday afternoon in Lewiston. Thompson and Crea were testing the waters ahead of the Thunder on the Snake River Jet Boat races this weekend. Racers will begin departing Hells Gate Marina at 9:15 a.m. today on their way to Bear Bar, which is 27 miles upriver, and then start making the return trip at 11:15 a.m. There will also be races this afternoon and on Sunday.
