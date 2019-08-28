ASOTIN — The smell of gunpowder filled the hallways of Asotin High School, while students screamed and scrambled for cover. While gunshots echoed through the building, teachers ushered people into their classrooms and barricaded the doors as the Lewiston SWAT team — dressed in tactical gear and armed with unloaded guns — systematically tried to neutralize any threats.
On Tuesday, an active-shooter training with the Asotin-Anatone School District and law enforcement painted a picture of some of the circumstances staff, students and first responders may face if a situation were ever to arise at the school.
“There will be real-life adrenaline and stress will take place,” said Lt. Rick Fuentes, the SWAT team leader. “Do the best you can as (responders) are barking commands at you and getting you out of the building.”
What resulted is the most practical and extensive active-shooter training staff at the school had taken part in. The escalating situations, paired with student volunteers who were instructed to cause a chaotic scene, forced those involved to take quick action.
Student safety is of the utmost importance, Superintendent Dale Bonfield said, so trainings like the one held Tuesday are incredibly important, albeit rare.
“Unfortunately, (active-shooter situations) are not an area of expertise for us in our college curriculum,” Bonfield said.
At first, the sound of two-by-fours being hit together imitated gunshots. As students and staff became acclimated to some of the emotions they’d experience during the training, the scenarios became more realistic. Jeff Klone, the SWAT team commander, fired blanks from a gun.
“You have to simulate that level of adrenaline,” said Glen Landrus, the agricultural education teacher at the high school. “We see ourselves as the protectors of these kids while they are here, so when you see them at the door, or running down the hallway, it fires up the emotions to life. In the end, hopefully we are better prepared to keep everyone safe.”
Taylor Wilkinson, 16, was one of the student volunteers. The incoming junior hopes to take the lessons she learned during the training and share it with others.
“It’s a good way for us to get educated and spread awareness to other students,” Wilkinson said. “We read in the news all the time about different school shootings, but you never know about the situation — how it feels — until you’re put in it.”
Despite emotions running high, Wilkinson said the exercises were worth it. It showed Wilkinson just how dedicated staff and law enforcement are when it comes to protecting the district’s students.
For first-grade teacher Delise Wingfield, it provided an opportunity to walk through what steps should be taken with other teachers.
“I think that is really valuable because although it may not be exactly what happens, it at least gets your brain going through the what-ifs,” Wingfield said. “I think it’s good not only for the teachers, but even the students who participate in it. We’re lucky that we live in a great community, but you never know what could happen.”
Those “what-if scenarios” are important for staff and students to run through on a consistent basis, Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said. It allows those involved to be as prepared as possible.
“Now is the time to put your ALICE training to use, so in a bad situation, we do it right,” Renzelman said.
The ALICE program, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate — otherwise known as the run-hide-fight method — encourages proactive responses to active-shooter situations. The goal is to escape, or hide out of sight, but if that’s not possible, the program encourages people to take action to create a situation that reduces a shooter’s ability to shoot accurately and increases the possibilities of an escape.
“I tell people, ‘Don’t be a victim,’” Fuentes said. “You don’t want to just sit there and get shot. If there’s a chance I might die, I’m going to make a distraction, jump on the shooter, or overtake him.”
The training, according to Renzelman, served two purposes. It helped prepare those associated with the school for any threats, while the SWAT team, which is comprised of first responders from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, was able to practice their procedures and get to know the school campus better.
The first day of school for the Asotin-Anatone School District is today.
