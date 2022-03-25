Preparing for summer

Chris Scharnhorst, of Colton, walks between the sprinklers Wednesday near the intersection of Main and 21st streets in Lewiston. Scharnhorst works with Lewiston Parks and Recreation and was working on the city’s irrigation system in preparation for summer.
