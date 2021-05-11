Preparing for summer fun

Steve Lee, an employee with the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department, cleans the bottom of the Orchards Pool on Monday afternoon in Lewiston. Lee noted that there is supposed to be a swim meet held there in the near future, and that the Orchards Pool and the Bert Lipps Pool will be open in June this year.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

