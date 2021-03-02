The preliminary hearings for a father and son charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Lewiston man last month have been delayed.
Hearings for Clyde K. Ewing, 42, and his son, Demetri X. Ewing, 16, were to take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court at Lewiston.
The hearings are now scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. March 17.
The Ewings have been charged with the Jan. 8 shooting of Samuel R. Johns at his home on Seventh Avenue.
The preliminary hearings for a Winchester man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former son-in-law has been delayed.
James R. Brashear is accused of shooting John A. Mast in the parking lot of Rosauers supermarket at Lewiston last month in what police describe as a child custody dispute. The hearing that was to be held Wednesday is now scheduled to take place March 31.