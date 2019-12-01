Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
OROFINO — Cassie Louise Madsen appeared in Courtroom I of Clearwater County Courthouse last week for an arraignment for charges against her involving a 2017 shooting.
Madsen, the prosecutor’s primary witness in Jessica Colpitt’s murder trial in the slaying of Samantha Fignani, was reportedly the person who drove Colpitts to the home of Fignani on May 22, 2017. Fignani, 23, was shot at point-blank range. Madsen had described events leading up to and immediately following the shooting in her testimony. Magistrate Judge David Judd presided over Madsen’s arraignment.
In March of this year, a jury trial found Colpitts guilty of first-degree murder. In September, she was sentenced to life imprisonment with 18 years fixed.
Madsen faces felony charges of aiding and abetting aggravated battery. She is seeking representation from attorney Tom Clark of Clark and Feeney of Lewiston.
The maximum sentence for aiding and abetting aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and as much as $50,000 in fines/restitution.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 11.
— Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday
Company granted permission to build downtown broadband tower
KAMIAH — The city of Kamiah granted AirBridge Broadband a conditional-use permit to build a 30-foot-high antenna tower at the back of their Main Street business.
The internet provider plans to use the tower to offer 360-degree coverage for the downtown business district.
The Kamiah City Council addressed the issue during a monthly planning and zoning meeting Nov. 13. The council serves as the Planning & Zoning Commission.
AirBridge plans to offer 100 Mb/sec plans, “pretty much the speed you would get in a big city, but that is all dependent on distance from the access point,” said AirBridge’s David McKnight. With the access in the center of town, businesses could get extremely fast speeds.
The 30-foot tower would be connected to the back of the business at 410 Main St., and sit beneath the surrounding power lines. “We cannot build a structure that if it would tip over would hit a power line,” said McKnight.
He felt the updated offering would be a benefit to the city by reducing the size of the dishes currently in many buildings.
Councilor Paul Schlader asked if the signal would blast into the grocery store and McKnight agreed.
Long term, he said, there is a chance of bringing a fiber line into Kamiah. “That’s kind of a big deal. I don’t want to say that’s going to happen in the next five months, but long term, I think that is probably where we are going.”
He explained that 60 gigahertz is what will be used, but it typically resonates with oxygen molecules, which is why it can only travel about one mile.
A 5 gigahertz offering can travel as much as 12 miles with speeds as much as 30 Mb/sec.
“If we can bring a lot of bandwidth to this tower, and we only have say 100 people off that tower but a ton of bandwidth coming in, we can offer awesome speeds off that tower. If we only have one tower serving 500-600 people, it’s harder to offer the faster speeds,” explained McKnight.
“Big picture is we’re trying to bring the towers off the hills and have more small structures.”
He said a structure on a rooftop can be utilized in place of a tower and a lot of structures can be built inexpensively, so instead of one big cellphone tower, it’s five small micro towers.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Wednesday