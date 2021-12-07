As many as nine witnesses may testify at a preliminary hearing for accused double murderer Richard Ross in a Nez Perce County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
The 56-year-old man is being held without bond in the Nez Perce County jail. He made an initial appearance Nov. 2 and was charged with killing 76-year-old Edwina “Eddy” Devin and her 57-year-old son, Michael Devin.
Wednesday’s hearing before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans will determine if there’s adequate probable cause for the case to proceed in district court. Because of the high number of witnesses, Evans will concentrate solely on the Ross hearing while the day’s other preliminary hearings are managed by judges Karin Seubert and Sunil Ramalingam. A single judge normally handles all of the preliminary hearings scheduled for a certain day.
Eddy Devin’s body was found in her home on Cove Road near Grangeville on Sept. 30. Michael Devin’s remains were found the next morning in a burning vehicle on Nez Perce Drive, east of Juniper Drive, in Lewiston.
Ross is also the leading suspect in the strangulation deaths of Bruce and Lynn Peeples at their Grangeville home in 1994. Ross has not been charged in that case, but the investigation has been reopened.
He had previously been scheduled to undergo a competency evaluation at the request of his attorneys to determine if he’s able to participate in his own defense. However, Ross declined to participate in the evaluation.
At Monday’s status conference, Seubert said she could not be involved in the preliminary hearing because she previously represented one of the decedents in a civil matter.