A preliminary hearing for a 22-year-old Orofino man charged with felony vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of a 76-year-old Dufur, Ore., man was posposted to Sept. 10.
Lawyers for Wayne Hodges said they needed more time to prepare their case. The preliminary hearing had originally been scheduled for Monday.
Hodges was arrested Aug. 1 following the July 30 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Kamiah that resulted in the death of Joe Armstrong.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Hodges was driving a 2001 Acura CL passenger car eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when he crossed left of the center line and nearly struck a motorcyclist.
Then he did strike a 2011 Harley-Davidson tricyle-type motorcycle driven by Armstrong head-on, according to the news release.
A 2001 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a utility trailer driven by Thomas Wishard, 52, of Longview, Wash., crashed into stationary farm equipment off the side of the road to avoid the initial collision, the state police reported.
Hodges was taken by ground ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital, then moved by air ambulance to Kootenai Health Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, the state police said. He was arrested following his release from the hospital. He is in custody on a $50,000 bond.
Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Wishard was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
Hodges is being represented by Brennan Wright, of Grangeville. Lewis County Prosecutor Zachary Pall is representing the state.
