There’s a pretty good chance morning shoppers at the Clarkston Walmart have noticed an enthusiastic evangelist ministering to people in the parking lot.
For the past three weeks, Nick Hasselstrom, a 72-year-old Clarkston resident and former pastor, has been praying with people struggling with suicidal thoughts, mental health issues, abuse and addiction. He’s also sharing a message of hope and salvation with anyone who stops by to hear the gospel.
“I feel so alive right now,” Hasselstrom said Wednesday. “I feel full of purpose, and I identify with these people, because I was there for so many years. But this is not about me. I was called to do this, and I feel like I’m doing more right now than I have in my whole life. As Christians, we’ve got to go where people are hurting because they’re not coming to church.”
He modeled his display after a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, saying he feels compelled to minister to the heartbroken and downtrodden who walk or drive to the Walmart area. He’s usually there between 9 a.m. and noon, regardless of the temperature or how much smoke is in the air.
“I’m not knocking the church,” he said, “but you have to go out where the casualties are. The church is not a building. We are the church.”
Instead of a fire-and-brimstone approach, Hasselstrom said he listens, shares his testimony and the gospel, prays for people, and, hopefully, builds relationships.
A bipolar man who approached him was thirsty, so Hasselstrom gave him some water, and encouraged him to continue his medical treatment. A 27-year-old woman who was seriously considering suicide was also advised to keep taking her meds, and Hasselstrom reassured her that she is special in God’s eyes, and there is help and hope, even in the darkest times.
“When I was feeling suicidal, it came down to the gun or Jesus,” he said. “I chose Jesus, and the rest is history, but I’ve never forgotten where I was at. I’m going to love a lot because I’ve been set free from alcoholism, fear, hatred and bitterness, rejection, pornography and shame. My message is it’s never too late.”
Hasselstrom, who has been a Christian for 28 years, said he’s been sober for 40 years now, and wants to help others who are seeking a transformation.
His Cross Ties Ministry is focused on reaching people who are not necessarily interested in organized religion, for a variety of reasons. Some have been hurt by the church, and others don’t have any connections. During his Walmart stint, he has met people with a variety of backgrounds. Several are homeless, and many are lonely or facing challenges that may seem insurmountable.
“Out here, I’m talking to real people and trying to start fires in people’s hearts. This world needs hope now more than ever. As Christians, we should have a sense of urgency to tell people about salvation.”
Hasselstrom, who attends Abundant Life Church in Clarkston, keeps a notepad near the large cross he sets up every morning in the parking lot. The first name of each person asking for prayer is written down, along with any issues they are struggling with. If it’s substance abuse, he tells them about the recovery meetings he leads.
Several area pastors have stopped by to offer encouragement, and some cars have hit a nearby curb while eyeing the large cross and Hasselstrom’s display. He said the overall response has been “amazing” and he may expand to other areas in the future.
“It’s shocking how many people are hurting,” Hasselstrom said. “I keep thinking about that Charlie Rich song that says, ‘No one knows what goes on behind closed doors.’ If anyone wants to pray with me, they are welcome to come down. There’s no pressure or yelling about repentance. I’m just here to share the good news.”
