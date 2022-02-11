Today is the last day to pre-register to vote for the March 8 special election in Idaho.
Nez Perce, Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater and Latah counties will all have elections for school levies. Pre-registration can be done at county offices. Registration can also be done on Election Day.
School districts having elections include:
Culdesac School District
Highland School District
Orofino School District
Mountain View School District
Potlatch School District
Troy School District
Prospective voters must be at least 18 years old and have lived in the county they are voting and the school district for 30 days before the election. A voter who is already registered but has had a name or address change has to re-register.