Prairie sophomores tower over competition in contest

Two Prairie High sophomores recently won an international engineering competition, and they did it by keeping their design relatively simple.
Morgan Poxleitner and Colton McElroy, both 16-year-olds in Jeff Martin’s open technology class at the Cottonwood school, won the Fluor Challenge, which asked teams to build a tower out of paper and tape that could supported a 16-ounce can of condensed milk for one minute. Through trial and error, Poxleitner and McElroy’s tower ended up being a 12-foot-tall cylinder.
“They just kept it simple,” Martin said. “Some (other contestants) online, they have all kind of buttresses and other things, and they just kept it simple.”
Poxleitner and McElroy, who spent a few weeks working on the project this past winter, had their first tower collapse just short of the one-minute mark. On their second try, they overlapped rolled-up tubes of paper and made sure the seams were taped down smoothly.
It got so tall, they had to take the tower to the school’s gym, where they made a one-minute video of it holding up the 16-ounce can.
“We went through several different designs, which were just tubes that we stacked on each other,” Poxleitner said. “Then we went with this design, which is just two tubes with a tube in the middle for support. I’m not really sure how we came by it, but it just ended up working.”
They earned a score of 320, which was better than all of the marks posted by K-12 teams from all over the world.
“That’s impressive, that even being from a small school in a little rural place like this, we can still compete or come up with some of the same ideas of some of the big international schools,” Martin said.
All teams that entered were also placed in a random drawing for 10 $1,000 prizes, which the Prairie duo missed out on. They also aren’t expecting a trophy, but Martin said they are “3D designing our own trophy right now.”
Poxleitner, the son of Glenn and Loretta Poxleitner, said he plans on studying engineering in college and wants to work in mechanical engineering; McElroy, the son of Dale and Brandy McElroy, said he might minor in engineering and is thinking about working in software development or structural design.
The contest was sponsored by the Fluor Corp., a multinational engineering and construction firm based in Irving, Texas.
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.