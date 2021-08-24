The Prairie River Library District is participating in the national Library Card Sign-up Month in September featuring #1000BlackGirlBooks, an international movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the lead characters.
The movement was founded by author Marley Dias, who has written “Marley Dias Gets It Done. And So Can You!” The book is available from ValNET.
With a ValNET library card, patrons have access to more than 40 area libraries’ collections of books, movies, magazines and music. Library cards are free to local residents. Anyone wishing to apply for a card must bring a photo ID and a document showing the person’s current physical address to the nearest branch library.
ValNET also offers a digital library with more than 13,000 e-books and audiobooks that can be downloaded free with the Libby app. There are titles available for all ages and interests. Prairie River Library District has also added Wi-Fi hot spots and laptops that can be borrowed by adults.
Anyone seeking more information may visit prld.org online to find the nearest local branch or call the district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254. The district has branch libraries in Culdesac, Craigmont, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.