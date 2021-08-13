LAPWAI — The Prairie River Library District was awarded a $148,000 grant to purchase and staff a mobile library to serve the communities within the district that do not have physical libraries and to reach the most rural patrons.
Library Director Lisa Puckett said the funding will allow the library to reach more patrons, especially those who have to travel long distances to visit one of the eight branches. The mobile library will contain a selection of books, video and audio books for checkout. It will also be fitted with a Wi-Fi hotspot, laptop computer and printer to allow access to online information and forms. An outreach librarian will be available to provide story times, educational programs and assistance with a variety of services.
The grant was made available through American Rescue Plan Act funding and granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The Prairie River Library District includes public libraries in Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.