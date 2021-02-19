Prairie falls to Grace in state championship game

Prairie guard Delanie Lockett leaps after the ball to keep it in bounds. Prairie lost to Grace 46-37 in the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls' basketball state title game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Friday.

 August Frank

